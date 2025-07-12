Latest on Arizona plague death; former Cardinals All-Pro dies l Nightly Roundup

article

From the latest on a reported plague death in northern Arizona to a car loan interest tax deduction that's included in President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," and a former Arizona Cardinals All-Pro tackle passing away, here are your top stories for July 12, 2025, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. ‘It’s really rare'

Featured article

2. Do you qualify?

Featured article

3. Rest in peace

Featured article

4. Road-rage shooting caught on camera

Featured article

5. Trump-O'Donnell feud continues

Featured article

Weekend weather