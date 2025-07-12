Expand / Collapse search

Latest on Arizona plague death; former Cardinals All-Pro dies l Nightly Roundup

Published  July 12, 2025 7:04pm MST
The Nightly Roundup on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV; MCSO)

From the latest on a reported plague death in northern Arizona to a car loan interest tax deduction that's included in President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," and a former Arizona Cardinals All-Pro tackle passing away, here are your top stories for July 12, 2025, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. ‘It’s really rare'

Plague in Arizona: Health officials address concerns after Flagstaff death
The Arizona Public Health Association is advising the public that there is no need to worry about the plague, despite one person in Flagstaff dying from the disease.

2. Do you qualify?

The 'big, beautiful, bill' includes a car loan interest tax deduction. Do you qualify?
New law allows deduction of up to $10,000 in auto loan interest for qualified vehicles.

3. Rest in peace

Luis Sharpe, former Cardinals All-Pro tackle, dead at 65
Sharpe played in the league for 13 seasons, all with the Arizona Cardinals franchise. He was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982.

4. Road-rage shooting caught on camera

Woman gets prison time for Mesa road-rage shooting
A woman who was caught on camera shooting at a family near Higley and McKellips Roads last summer has been sentenced to prison.

5. Trump-O'Donnell feud continues

Trump threatens to strip Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship over criticism
President Donald Trump said he is considering revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship, citing her opposition to him and recent move to Ireland.

Weekend weather

Arizona weather forecast: Near-normal highs this weekend in Phoenix
Saturday was a warm start to the weekend in the Valley, as our high reached 108°F.

