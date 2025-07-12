Latest on Arizona plague death; former Cardinals All-Pro dies l Nightly Roundup

article
The Nightly Roundup on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV; MCSO)
From the latest on a reported plague death in northern Arizona to a car loan interest tax deduction that's included in President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," and a former Arizona Cardinals All-Pro tackle passing away, here are your top stories for July 12, 2025, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. ‘It’s really rare'
The Arizona Public Health Association is advising the public that there is no need to worry about the plague, despite one person in Flagstaff dying from the disease.
2. Do you qualify?
New law allows deduction of up to $10,000 in auto loan interest for qualified vehicles.
3. Rest in peace
Sharpe played in the league for 13 seasons, all with the Arizona Cardinals franchise. He was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982.
4. Road-rage shooting caught on camera
A woman who was caught on camera shooting at a family near Higley and McKellips Roads last summer has been sentenced to prison.
5. Trump-O'Donnell feud continues
President Donald Trump said he is considering revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship, citing her opposition to him and recent move to Ireland.
Weekend weather
Saturday was a warm start to the weekend in the Valley, as our high reached 108°F.