Latest on Glendale mass shooting; man dies while serving prison sentence | Nightly Roundup

article
From a man dying while serving out a prison sentence, to the latest details on the mass shooting in Glendale that killed 3 people and wounded 5 others, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Glendale PD seeks public's help in mass shooting investigation
Featured
The Glendale Police Department is asking members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the May 4 mass shooting at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse.
2. Man who killed Arizona store employee has died
Featured
39-year-old Apolinar Altamirano, who died at Abrazo West Campus in April, was serving a decades-long prison sentence for killing a convenience store worker in 2015
3. Mesa firefighter passes away while on duty
Featured
Mesa Fire and Medical Department identified the firefighter who passed away as Mark Keller, who has been with the department for decades.
4. Man dead following crash at Mesa intersection: PD
Featured
The crash, according to police, happened in the area of Mesa Drive and Hampton Avenue. Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.
5. Woman found shot at north Phoenix parking lot: PD
Featured
The incident, according to Phoenix Police officials, unfolded in the area of 7th Street and Union Hills Drive. Officers were called to the scene on Monday night.