Laveen neighborhood sticks together as thieves plague the community

It’s been a disturbing few months for many in this Phoenix neighborhood. Gustavo Malvonavo knows first hand.

"Lately ... we’ve been having a lot of problems," he said of the recent incidents of packages being stolen from his and his neighbors' porches.

These suspects have been seen on Ring Doorbell video. "Just people driving around on bicycles, taking packages," Malvonavo explained.



Just this week, Tara Pepiton, who lives right across the street from Malvonavo, managed to catch a thief on video from her Ring Doorbell.

Someone took a package from her front door and drove off while she was away from home. She called Malvonavo for help, but it was too late.

"I couldn’t help her and that makes me really disappointed," Malvonavo said.

Another neighbor, Juan Martinez, reported having several packages stolen from his yard recently, in addition to a trailer that he says had a lock on it.

"I even had a device to secure it and somehow they got a master key or something, and that happened during the day," Martinez said.

Many say they plan on installing additional cameras in hopes of nabbing the alleged thieves. Martinez and Malvonavo agree that as neighbors, they all need to stick together.