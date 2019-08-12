Law enforcement office requests no criminal activity during heat wave: ‘Stay indoors'

A law enforcement office in Texas is asking any would-be criminals planning “nefarious activities” to reconsider – because it’s too hot.

“Due to the ongoing extreme heat the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is requesting that all criminal activity for the week be suspended until further notice,” the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office wrote on Facebook. “We’re asking all those would-be criminals and repeat criminals planning nefarious activities, & those committing crimes out of sheer boredom, to please re-evaluate your life choices and stay indoors.”

The constable’s office provided some alternative activities like reading a book, organizing the pantry, or building a blanket fort.

A heat advisory is in effect again Monday and will likely be extended through Tuesday. Highs are likely to reach at least 100 for the next two afternoons. On Wednesday, a subtle change in the jet stream should allow for scattered showers and slightly more moderate temperatures.