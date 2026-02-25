Family's 30-year ASU legacy shapes personal, professional roots: 'Provided a great foundation'

The Brief Two generations of the Nolde family are continuing a deep-rooted legacy at Arizona State University, spanning from a 1997 graduate to his two current Sun Devil daughters. Family traditions, including attending football games and homecomings since childhood, have played a major role in the daughters' decisions to choose ASU over other universities. While the campus has expanded significantly over 30 years, the family credits the university for providing the foundation for their careers and personal lives.



One family is passing along a deep-rooted, decades-long legacy at Arizona State University, crediting the school for the foundation for their personal and professional lives.

Local perspective:

For the Nolde family, Sun Devil pride runs deep.

"I grew up around it," said Reagan Nolde, a current Arizona State University senior. "Like there are so many pictures of me wearing a little gold shirt."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The backstory:

Bill Nolde says life would be a lot different if ASU wasn’t in it. He graduated in 1997 with an accounting degree and met his wife at the university 30 years ago.

"I loved every bit of it," he said.

What they're saying:

Now, his daughters Reagan and Kennedy are carrying on the legacy.

"I definitely just felt like ASU was a part of me," Reagan Nolde said. "Like I wanted to be here."

Reagan looked at other schools, but she said there was only one choice in the end.

"Honestly? Well, I showed up here. I kind of just felt like I knew I should go here," she said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dig deeper:

Bill said he and his wife wanted their daughters to make their own college decisions, but they may have helped shape them over the years.

"We'd come to ASU football games, we'd bring them to homecoming," Bill Nolde said. "So of course, we both love—my wife and I love ASU."

What's next:

Reagan is a biomedical science major who plans to go to graduate school to become a physician’s assistant. She said it is a decision she hasn't regretted.

"I've definitely had the opportunity to do everything that I wanted to," she said.

Big picture view:

"The campus is a whole lot bigger than it used to be. Every bit of it looks different in my mind," Bill Nolde said.

While the campus has changed since Bill was a student, he says the impact the university has had on his family remains the same.

"ASU provided a great foundation, not only where I met my wife, where we kind of took our family and we've grown our roots," he added. "So I'm grateful for everything I got so far from this university."