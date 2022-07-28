Expand / Collapse search
Laxatives recalled from CVS, Walgreens, other major retailers after contamination

By Stephen Sorace
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business
laxatives article

Vi-Jon, LLC recalled all flavors of laxative products containing Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution after reports of "serious adverse" health reactions. (Food and Drug Administration)

Certain laxatives have been recalled from major retailers for microbial contamination after reports of "serious adverse reactions" to the products.

Smyrna, TN, Vi-Jon, LLC expanded its voluntary recall to all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, saying that immunocompromised patients who consume the product may be at risk for "invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences."

"To date, Vi-Jon, LLC is aware of three reports of serious adverse reactions potentially related to this recall," the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. "Vi-Jon, LLC is in the process of investigating these reports."

The recall now includes all lots of lemon, cherry and grape flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry.

The product – distributed nationwide to wholesale and retailer outlets such as CVS, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Rite Aid and Walmart – is used for relief of occasional constipation.

The product is packaged in a 10 oz clear round plastic bottle.

For a complete list of the recalled products, click here.

