Lewis prison in Buckeye sees fight among several inmates break out, authorities say

A fight involving several inmates at an Arizona prison broke out on Saturday, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said.

During the afternoon on Feb. 3, a fight broke out during recreational time at the Morey Unit of Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis.

"Staff responded quickly to the incident and were able to get it under control. There are no injuries to staff. Nine inmates have non-life-threatening injuries," ADCRR said.

As of Saturday night, ADCRR says the Morey Unit remains locked down and the rest of the Lewis prison is operating normally.

As for what caused the fight, ADCRR didn't provide that detail.

The incident remains under investigation.

No more information is available.

Map of where the prison is located: