Lightning sparks Grapevine Fire on Mingus Mountain; White Horse Ranch residents evacuate

Firefighters are battling a lightning-caused fire in the Prescott National Forest on Mingus Mountain, about 10 miles east of Prescott Valley.

The fire, nicknamed the Grapevine Fire, broke out Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on July 21 on the mountain's south side, the U.S. Forest Service said.

500 acres have burned and there is no containment.

Evacuations

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced White Horse Ranch residents are in "GO" mode, meaning evacuate immediately.

"For those needing sheltering, the American Red Cross and Animal Disaster Services will be at the Camp Verde Gym. Anyone with barn animals can take their animals to the LASER shelter at Arizona Downs odd Hwy 89A," says Yavapai County officials.

Camp Verde Gym is located at 75 E. Hollamon Street. For general fire-related questions, contact the emergency operations center at 928-442-5103.

More about the firefight

When crews initially got to the fire on Friday, it was about 2 acres. It was monitored into the evening as monsoon activity, which includes lightning, was kicking up.

The next day, Saturday, it grew to about 20–30 acres as crews "returned and started scouting for containment and initiated minimal suppression attacks on the fire."

The Forest Service says the fire is burning "dead and down fuel."

The entire Prescott National Forest is under stage 1 fire restrictions, meaning you aren't allowed to build, maintain, attend or use a fire, campfire or stove fire.

Updates

July 25

July 24

"Yesterday's afternoon thunderstorms moved over the Grapevine Fire where outflows winds pushed to fire to the west increasing the fire size to 400 acres," stated officials on Inciweb.nwcg.gov. "Smoke may be visible from multiple locations including Prescott Valley, Dewey, Prescott and along Highway 169."

July 23

By Sunday, the Forest Service says the fire grew to 140 acres due to monsoon winds overnight.

