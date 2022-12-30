Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
7
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Santa Cruz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

'Liver King' slapped with class-action lawsuit for allegedly deceiving customers by hiding steroid use

Published 
News
FOX Business
UFC 276: Munhoz v O'Malley article

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 02: Influencer Brian "Liver King" Johnson attends the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Fitness influencer Brian "Liver King" Johnson has been hit with a $25 million class-action lawsuit claiming he used deceptive marketing to hawk his products now that the social media influencer has come clean about using steroids to develop his muscle-bound physique.

The complaint filed in New York against Johnson, 45, and his companies, Ancestral Supplements, LLC and The Fittest Ever, LLC, accuses the defendants of misleading consumers with the Liver King's claims that he owed his buff body to consuming copious amounts of raw offal rather than his recently-disclosed steroid habit.

Cotter Law Group, which filed the suit, told FOX Business in a statement it "is dedicated to holding Brian Johnson a/k/a ‘Liver King’ and his affiliates accountable for their deceptive business practices and for misleading consumers nationwide." 

Although the class action has only one plaintiff so far, the law firm says it is already hearing from others who want to join and received "numerous inquiries about additional prospective" class-action suits against the defendants.

The suit filed Wednesday accuses Johnson of pushing "a dangerous and life-threatening diet" of uncooked organ meats and testicles that caused "a large portion of consumers who relied on [his] misrepresentations" to suffer from "severe and other foodborne illnesses."

It goes on to say "Liver King persuaded millions of consumers to adhere to, or abide by" the diet "by repeatedly making representations to consumers that his near-perfect physique, and optimal health, were solely attributed to his adoption of the Ancestral Tenets" he promoted.

Johnson confessed to his followers in early December that he uses steroids after a journalist released emails from the body builder in which he admitted to being on an $11,000-a-month steroid regimen. 

The social media star had previously denied taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Ancestral Supplements did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment from the company and Johnson.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXBUSINESS.COM


 


 


 


 