Loaded gun found in classroom: Scottsdale teacher whose son goes to the same school shares frightening ordeal

A teacher at a Scottsdale school where a gun was found on the floor of a classroom is sharing her frightening experience.

We first reported on the incident at Mountainside Middle School on Jan. 25. At the time, Scottsdale Police investigators said they responded to the school for reports of a handgun that was found inside a classroom. The school was then placed on lockdown.

"The school was in lockdown for three hours and once the all clear was given, the students were released about ten minutes after the normal release time," read a portion of a statement released by Scottsdale Police on Jan. 25.

An 11-year-old was arrested in connection with the case, according to detectives.

"We don't need another Columbine to happen, here in Arizona" teacher said

On Jan. 31, we spoke with Juliet Serrato, a teacher at Mountainside Middle School, to learn more about her experience in the incident. Serrato's son is also a sixth grader at the school.

When Serrato started to get suspicious that no drill was taking place, she texted her son.

"He did text me back and he said that he was in the room with the gun," Serrato recounted. "I said 'hey, that's not funny!' And he wrote in all caps ‘MOM I'M SCARED.' I didn't hear from him for about 20 minutes after that."

The next 20 minutes, Serrato said, were the longest of her life. She said she felt helpless, prompting her to have a panic attack.

"I thought my son was going to be killed," said Serrato. "Murdered in his math class by a classmate."

Almost a week later, it's still quite raw for Serrato. She penned an emotional letter to the Scottsdale Unified School District Superintendent and the school board about tackling such issues.

"I think it needs to be a multi-tiered approach. We need to create a culture in our schools where we have a social and emotional learning component," said Serrato. "Until we fix this, we're not going to fix anything else, and these incidents are going to keep happening. And I just keep thinking to myself: I am lucky I am planning a BBQ this weekend and not a funeral."

Scottsdale Unified School Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel has released a statement in response. It reads:

"Scottsdale Unified School District welcomes and appreciates suggestions from our students, staff, and parents as we continually work to ensure that our schools are safe and nurturing learning environments where each student can thrive.

In partnership with the Scottsdale Police Department, we continue to evaluate ways to enhance the safety and security of our school campuses.

The incident last Thursday at Mountainside was a poignant reminder that we must be vigilant with our parents, students, and staff in this shared responsibility.

In this era of social media, excessive online engagement, mimicking bad behavior, and chasing "Likes," we must be committed to ensuring that the needs of the whole child are being met. Working together is key."

