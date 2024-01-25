Weapon found inside Mountainside Middle School classroom; campus on lockdown

Police say Mountainside Middle School in Scottsdale is on lockdown after a weapon was found inside a classroom.

"The campus has been secured," police said. "Students are safe with their teachers."

Parents are asked not to come to the school near 128th Street and Via Linda, as a plan will be put in place to reunite students with their parents.

Mountainside Middle School was placed on lockdown on Jan. 25 after police say a weapon was found inside a classroom. (Rick Davis)

Map of Mountainside Middle School