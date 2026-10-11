Local movie Underneath the Glittery Moon to premiere in Scottsdale

The Brief A new locally made romantic comedy titled "Underneath the Glittery Moon" was filmed in Scottsdale and features 100 local actors. A painting used in the movie will be auctioned at the premiere to benefit GiGi's Playhouse, an area nonprofit supporting individuals with Down syndrome. The film premieres on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts, and tickets are on sale now.



Move over Hollywood, and hello Scottsdale! The city is the backdrop for a new, local movie that also supports area nonprofit GiGi's Playhouse.

Local perspective:

In a scene from the film, the lead states, "I deserve to be loved. I want to be loved. Why can't I have someone special?! Yes, that's more like it."

Meredith, the 60-something-year-old Scottsdale woman, runs a community theater in the locally made romantic comedy "Underneath the Glittery Moon," played by Julie Van Lith.

"It really is uplifting, and it was just very sweet, very goofy. It's fun for all the family really," Van Lith said.

Meet the Cast:

Longtime Scottsdale resident Mark Bork wrote, directed, and starred in the movie, playing the romantic interest of Meredith in a will-they-won't-they situation, showing it is never too late to fall in love.

"It's a message of hope. No matter your age, at any time, somebody special can come into your life," Bork said.

The film features 100 local actors, including Mariah, who has Down syndrome and plays a barista. "Hi, I'm Katie. Welcome to Coffee Press and Grounds. Can I take your order?" Mariah says in a clip from the film.

"As they order coffee, she's recognizing they're in love. It shows insight on her part and made for a really, really fun scene in the film," Bork added.

Giving Back to the Community:

A painting used in the film will also be auctioned at the real-life movie premiere, with proceeds benefiting GiGi's Playhouse, an area nonprofit aiming to change the way the world views Down syndrome.

Spotlighting Scottsdale:

Another main character in the film is Scottsdale itself.

"And there's so many different businesses and locations that we filmed at, really allowing us to celebrate Scottsdale," Bork said.

"And I hope people take pride in it because it was made here with local actors," Van Lith shared.

Hoping this cheeky, romantic movie will leave you full of love and laughs.

How to Watch:

"Underneath the Glittery Moon" will premiere on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now.