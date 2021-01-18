Lockdown lifted at US Capitol after nearby fire prompted 'shelter in place’ during inauguration rehearsal

article

Participants in inauguration rehearsals at the U.S. Capitol were briefly ordered to 'shelter in place' Monday by officials after a fire several blocks away triggered a security alert.



The evacuation happened around 10:30 a.m. and was not believed to be a threat to the Capitol complex.

Washington D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that there was a fire at a homeless camp at the 100 Block of H St SE, which was extinguished, according to FOX News.

RELATED: Several arrests made near security checkpoints in DC ahead of inauguration

U.S. Capitol Police issued the following statement:

"In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets, SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated."

Advertisement

The security scare came as U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The District has beefed up security in and around downtown Washington, D.C. ahead of the inauguration due to concerns that have gripped the nation’s capital following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather