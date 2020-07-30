'Long investigation' ahead after train derailment over Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A huge cleanup process will get underway to remove debris from the massive fire and damaged bridge over Tempe Town Lake.

Since the train derailed and the fire started on the Union Pacific bridge over the lake on July 29, the city says firefighters are putting out hot spots.

Cranes were brought in the remove some of the rail cars as crews are trying to get the mess under control.

The impressive views that were seen after 6 a.m. made this an international story.

Authorities say no one was injured. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation in the multi-alarm fire.

Originally, Union Pacific Railroad said none of the cars were leaking, but on Wednesday night, officials confirmed there was a leak. It appeared to be going into a dry river bed and not into the river.

"It is important to note that the leak of cyclohexanone from a derailed car has been stopped and contained since the car was up-righted by crews overnight. That action largely mitigates any hazardous materials issues at the site," stated City of Tempe officials.

According to the Tempe Fire Department, 500 gallons leaked from one of the rail cars. It has now been contained.

“Our intention is to fix this bridge. It’s important to the Phoenix area. We will go in there and make our assessments and move forward fixing this bridge," said a Union Pacific spokesperson.

On June 16, there was a derailment at this same spot on the bridge. It took two days for crews to make repairs. Union Pacific said they conducted an annual inspection on July 9.

FOX 10 asked for the inspection report or at the very least to be told what it uncovered. Union Pacific said they've handed it over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

An NTSB official stated they are still in the fact finding phase of their investigation and that it will be a "much much longer before they determine a cause."

