Live updates: Lori Daybell 'Doomsday Mom' gets 2 life sentences in Arizona

The Brief Lori Daybell was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in a Phoenix courtroom on July 25. Earlier this year, Daybell was found guilty of murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband and the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law. Daybell is expected to be extradited to Idaho within 30 days of her sentencing.



Convicted killer Lori Daybell has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms with the possibility of parole after 25 years after being found guilty in two Arizona trials.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, Judge Justin Beresky refuted Daybell's claim that she didn't get a fair trial in Arizona, saying the so-called "Doomsday Mom" showed a "blatant disregard for humanity."

"You should never be released from prison," Beresky said, via the Associated Press. "Eventually the camera that you seek out, the media requests, will lessen over time and you will fade into obscurity."

Daybell represented herself during both trials.

The backstory:

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" was found guilty earlier this year in two trials, one for murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the second for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

In May 2023, Daybell was found guilty of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, while conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell – the first wife of Chad Daybell.

The series of killings happened in September and October 2019. Both co-conspirators got married shortly after and now Chad Daybell is on death row after being sentenced last year.

‘I trusted you!’

What they're saying:

In court on Friday, victims sobbed through impact statements, sharing how Daybell's actions forever seared them and their families with searing, lasting pain.

More than 14 people spoke, detailing their loss and sorrow. They sat in the juror's box to make space for more people in the courtroom, while looking straight at Daybell.

Charles's sister, Kay Woodcock, and her husband, Larry, spoke directly to Daybell in some of the most emotional moments in court.

Boudreaux's family shared how the fear of his life weighed on his shoulders for years.

"I trusted you!" shouted Woodcock. "You are a side-show freak. A murderous carnival act."

"Look at me, Lori. Did you enjoy it? That's the last time you're ever gonna hear my name out of your mouth," Larry said.

"This was a long process, but one that was necessary to get justice for Charles Vallow, his family, and Brandon Boudreaux." — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell

What's next:

Daybell is expected to be extradited back to Idaho within 30 days of her sentencing.