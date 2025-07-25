Lori Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' faces sentencing for Arizona convictions

The Brief Lori Daybell will be sentenced in a Phoenix courtroom on July 25. Earlier this year, Daybell was found guilty of murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband and the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law. Daybell is expected to be extradited to Idaho within 30 days of her sentencing.



Convicted killer Lori Daybell will be back in an Arizona courtroom on Friday for her sentencing.

The backstory:

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" was found guilty earlier this year in two trials, one for murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the second for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutor Treena Kay is asking the court to sentence Daybell to two consecutive life sentences without parole after 25 years, attaching those sentences consecutively to the terms she will serve in Idaho.

In May 2023, Daybell was found guilty of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, while conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell – the first wife of Chad Daybell.

The series of killings happened in September and October 2019. Both co-conspirators got married shortly after and now Chad Daybell is on death row after being sentenced last year.

What's next:

Daybell is expected to be extradited back to Idaho within 30 days of her sentencing.

