Lori Vallow Daybell trial latest; dog helps rescue missing Arizona boy | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From what happened in the court during today's Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial to a dog that is being credited for helping to find a missing boy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
1. Recapping Day 6 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial
Featured
Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom", was back in court on Tuesday where she is on trial for conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow.
2. Dog helps rescue missing boy
Featured
Good boy! Buford helped find a missing 2-year-old Arizona boy who wandered away from his home and spent the night under a tree in rugged terrain.
3. Group home worker accused of abuse over death of vulnerable man
Featured
Nuru Niyonkuru, 36, was hired to drive a vulnerable man from his group home to an appointment. He was arrested after police say he got drunk and later left the man inside a vehicle. The victim later died at a hospital.
4. 2 people shot inside car in Phoenix
Featured
A man and a juvenile are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.
5. Arizona schools chief gives ultimatum to East Valley school district
Featured
Arizona's school chief is giving one district within the state until April 24 to remove references to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in their language, or risk losing funding. Here's what to know.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
We are expecting some changes to our weather during the latter part of this week.