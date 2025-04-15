Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Lori Vallow Daybell trial latest; dog helps rescue missing Arizona boy | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 15, 2025 7:44pm MST
PHOENIX - From what happened in the court during today's Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial to a dog that is being credited for helping to find a missing boy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

1. Recapping Day 6 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 6
Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom", was back in court on Tuesday where she is on trial for conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow.

2. Dog helps rescue missing boy

Buford the dog helps rescue missing Arizona boy
Good boy! Buford helped find a missing 2-year-old Arizona boy who wandered away from his home and spent the night under a tree in rugged terrain.

3. Group home worker accused of abuse over death of vulnerable man

Phoenix group home worker accused of taking victim home while he drank on the job
Nuru Niyonkuru, 36, was hired to drive a vulnerable man from his group home to an appointment. He was arrested after police say he got drunk and later left the man inside a vehicle. The victim later died at a hospital.

4. 2 people shot inside car in Phoenix

Man, juvenile shot inside car in west Phoenix
A man and a juvenile are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

5. Arizona schools chief gives ultimatum to East Valley school district

AZ education chief gives ultimatum to Kyrene School District amid DEI spat: Here's what to know
Arizona's school chief is giving one district within the state until April 24 to remove references to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in their language, or risk losing funding. Here's what to know.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Changes expected for parts of the state later this week
We are expecting some changes to our weather during the latter part of this week.

