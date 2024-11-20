Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' appears in court as Arizona judge orders her to finish competency evaluation

The Brief Lori Vallow appeared in an Arizona court after she refused to show up a week prior. A judge has ruled that a competency evaluation process for Vallow should continue.



Lori Vallow, the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’ who was found guilty of killing her two children in Idaho, appeared in court on Nov. 20 as part of court proceedings over her mental competency evaluation process.

This hearing came after a Rule 11 hearing on Nov. 14 that Vallow refused to show up for. Per the Maricopa County Superior Court's website, the Forensic Services Division evaluates defendants for competency in criminal cases under Rule 11. It was Vallow's former defense lawyer who filed a motion for the Rule 11 evaluation.

Competency evaluation requested by Vallow's previous lawyers

According to prosecutors during the Nov. 14 hearing, Vallow's new defense team, which replaced her previous court-appointed lawyers, advised her to not cooperate with the two court-appointed experts. Prior to that hearing, on Nov. 1, Vallow's new lawyers also moved to withdraw the mental evaluation request.

In court, Vallow's attorney said there is no record of irrational behavior, and that one doctor had deemed her competent. Pamela Hicks stated that while the second doctor appointed to the case has not met with Vallow yet, the defense remains adamant that Vallow does not need to be evaluated for competency.

This is not the first time Vallow has been at the center of a competency proceeding: she was found unfit to stand trial in Idaho back in 2021, spending 10 months in a state hospital before being restored to competency. In court on Nov. 20, the presiding judge reminded Vallow's defense team of that.

Vallow spoke in court

Lori Vallow (MCSO)

During the court proceeding, Vallow spoke to the presiding judge. She answered a series of questions about her being restored to competency in Idaho, saying she took competency classes and met with "many, many evaluators." The presiding judge asked Vallow what she was diagnosed with in Idaho, but the defense rose to object that line of question.

Eventually, the presiding judge said that, per Vallow's prior attorneys, she suffers from delusions, and that by Vallow's own account, she was deemed incompetent for 10 months in Idaho. He said the Rule 11 process should continue based on those factors. Prosecutors then suggest appointing a replacement doctor if the defense is uncomfortable, as the doctor in question reportedly saw a television program on Vallow. The defense eventually motioned for a replacement, which was granted by the presiding judge.

As for the issue on whether Vallow can represent herself in court, the presiding judge said if she does represent herself, she can go to trial as soon as she is ready.