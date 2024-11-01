Lori Vallow: New lawyers for 'Doomsday Mom' move to withdraw mental evaluation request

article

Over a week after a judge granted the motion, new lawyers for Lori Vallow are asking to withdraw a request for her to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

Per a document FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum obtained, lawyers for a woman known as the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’ have filed a motion to withdraw a request for Rule 11 evaluation, as they want more time to review five boxes of records, as well as a hard drive with 16 terabytes worth of data before deciding what to submit to doctors.

According to cloud storage website Dropbox, one terabyte roughly equals to 250 movies, or 6.5 million document pages.

In addition, the new attorneys also say they need time to have a meaningful opportunity to speak with Vallow, and that she requests an expedited in-person hearing.

It was Vallow's former defense lawyer who filed a motion for the Rule 11 evaluation. Per the Maricopa County Superior Court's website, under Rule 11, the Forensic Services Division evaluates defendants for competency in criminal cases.

The Associated Press has previously reported that Vallow's Idaho criminal case was paused in 2021, after she was declared incompetent to stand trial, and was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for treatment. She was declared competent 10 months later.

Vallow faces multiple allegations in Arizona

In Arizona, Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

In the case of Charles Vallow's murder, Lori's late brother, Alex Cox, claimed self-defense for the incident. Police in Gilbert believe Cox was also the shooter in Boudreaux's case. Cox died in December 2019.

Initially, the trial was scheduled for Aug. 1, but a judge later decided to push the trial to Feb. 24, 2025, despite Vallow not waiving her right to a speedy trial. As mentioned above, that trial is now vacated.

Vallow was extradited to Arizona in November 2023, months after being sentenced in Idaho to life in prison without parole for killing her two youngest children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell. Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell, who is Vallow's current husband.