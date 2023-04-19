Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow murder trial day 12: More law enforcement testimony day after son of 'Doomsday mom' testifies

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:04AM
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - A day after Lori Vallow's only living child took the stand, we're expected to hear more testimony from law enforcement officials in the murder trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom."

Tensions were high on Tuesday when Colby Ryan, the older half-brother of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, took the stand. Ryan testified that he was blindsided when J.J. and Tylee were found dead on the property of Lori's husband, Chad Daybell.

On April 19, more Idaho law enforcement officials are expected to testify.

