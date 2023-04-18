Lori Vallow's only living child, Colby Ryan, takes the stand in trial of his siblings murders

There was tension in the courtroom during the Lori Vallow trial in Boise, Idaho as the only living child of the so-called doomsday mom took the stand.

We've spoken to Colby Ryan multiple times during the coverage of this case. He's the older half brother of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow who was adopted into the family.

Colby stayed in the Valley when his mom and siblings moved to Rexburg, Idaho.

Since then, he's been blindsided by tragedy. From the disappearance of the two siblings, to when authorities discovered the children's remains in eastern Idaho.

On April 18, Colby testified, and told the prosecution how Lori would not tell him where the family moved to. He said he would text his sister Tylee, but the responses didn't sound like her style of talking.

Gilbert Police contacted Colby in late November asking him if he knew where his siblings were. He had no idea and Lori wasn't cooperating with law enforcement.

When Colby called on Thanksgiving of 2019, Lori's phone was off.

The next several months would be frustrating for Colby as Lori vacationed in Hawaii with her new husband Chad Daybell.

Even when Lori was arrested in February 2020, she didn't reveal anything about her kids. JJ and Tylee were found dead on Daybell's property in June 2020.

Then, less than two months later, Colby and Lori spoke as she sat in jail.

The court also heard from two more witnesses. A special agent with social security that helped investigate, detailing how Lori allegedly collected benefits on behalf of her kids months after the murders.

Then, a Rexburg Police detective broke down the financial footprint connected to Lori, Chad and her late brother Alex Cox, all named co-conspirators in the case.