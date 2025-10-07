'Lost a really good guy': Community mourns victim shot in Tempe by man he never met

The Brief A Scottsdale barber, Gustavo Gonzalez ("Goose"), was shot and killed by a neighbor while getting into his car to go to church. The suspect, Blaine Blystone, admitted to police he shot Gonzalez 22 times because he was paranoid from online threats and believed the victim was sent to kill him. The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition and faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder if he survives.



Gustavo Gonzalez—or Goose—was getting into his car, preparing to go to church, when Blystone started shooting him from his window, believing Gonzalez was from social media, sent to kill him.

Local perspective:

James Lenstrohm, owner of Dapper Devil Barbershop, explained to his client why Gustavo Gonzalez’s station inside Dapper Devil in Old Town Scottsdale sits empty.

"The gentleman who was in his apartment... the situation was not in Goose’s favor," Lenstrohm said.

The backstory:

Police said the situation involved 39-year-old Blaine Blystone, a gamer on the social media platform Discord. He told police he was receiving threats online.

Paranoid but unwilling to call police, Blystone chose to barricade himself inside his Camden Hayden apartment in Tempe on Sept. 26, watching through a window the comings and goings of his neighbors outside. When he saw Gonzalez for a second time getting into his car, Blystone told police he believed it was his "last chance."

"He didn’t know him, he didn’t talk to him, he knew nothing about him," Lenstrohm said.

Blystone pulled out a semi-automatic rifle, shooting at the unsuspecting Gonzalez 22 times. Gonzalez was hit with seven bullets, murdered by a man he’d never met.

"I was just here working and I get all these phone calls from his wife and his dad," said Maxium Havoc, a co-worker of the victim.

What they're saying:

Inside the barbershop where Gonzalez worked, confusion over what happened to their good friend swirled. His clients have come in, asking where their kind and calming hair-cutter is.

"It is a round, a bullet that is still flying, it didn’t just penetrate his home. It’s still, it’s still there," said Lenstrohm.

The 38-year-old leaves behind a wife, parents and siblings. His funeral at Life Community Church in Gilbert was attended by more than 500 people who knew Goose through the shop and his Christian ministry, drumming for multiple churches in the area.

"People that were having issues in his chair, he would speak to them. Sometimes the silence or just saying don’t worry about it, not charging. Goose was the epitome of genuine, absolute genuine kindness," Lenstrohm said.

Blystone admitted to murder after trying to set fire to his apartment, then shooting himself in the stomach, before being trapped on the property by police.

"Obviously it’s wrong. It shouldn’t have happened. Because it happened to literally the nicest person I know," Havoc said.

"This community lost a really good guy. But the hope is justice will be served and it will be fierce," he added.

What's next:

Blystone remains in the hospital in critical condition. If he survives, he will stand before a judge with a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

What you can do:

His family has set up a GoFundMe for his wife.

Map of the shooting location.