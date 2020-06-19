Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting will be fired

One of three police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville has been fired.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer made the announcement Friday, stating that Louisville Metro Police is initiating the termination of Det. Brett Hankison.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. Hankison was one of three officers involved in the deadly shooting.

No drugs were found at her home.

A protesters holds a picture of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department, during a demonstration on June 5, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I would very much like to see changed, both the chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this decision," Fischer said.

The warrant to search Taylor’s home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there. Police used a “no-knock” search warrant, which allows them to enter without first announcing their presence. Louisville's Metro Council recently voted to ban the use of no-knock warrants.

The release in late May of a 911 call by Taylor's boyfriend marked the beginning of days of protests in Louisville, fueled by Taylor’s death and the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis, George Floyd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

