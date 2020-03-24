Lupus drugs possibly being tested as coronavirus treatment, sparking shortage fears

"For me, this drug keeps me alive, I need it, it’s not that I want it, I have to have it.”

Toni Grimes, is a Lupus advocate and also has lupus herself. She as well as many others in the communuty take hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat their autoimmune disease.

For many, there are no alternatives to these medications. “This is a drug that keeps disease activity down, this is something we have to take daily,” Grimes said.

When the news came down that these drugs, also used to fight against malaria and rhuematoid arthritis were being studied to treat the coronavirus, there were reports of people starting to hoard the drug.

Grimes says her pharmacist assures her they will have ebough for her but others haven’t been so lucky.

"I have talked to a member who is trying to get some and where she usually gets it, she can’t and now she is trying to figure out what other pharmacies to go to,” Grimes explained.

Advertisement

On top of all this, living with a suppressed immune system, people woth Lupus have to be hyper-vigilant, especially now.

Grimes is urging people to do the right thing. "If you are someone who has the medication and don’t need it, give it someone who needs it, give it back to the pharmacy."

The Lupus Foundation is now working hard with medical professionals to make sure people with Lupus have access to their medications and add that pharmaceutical companies have pledged to increase the production of these medications.

For more coverage on the coronavirus, visit https://www.fox10phoenix.com/tag/health/coronavirus