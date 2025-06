article

From an anti-organized car theft operation that nabbed three people in the Valley to the latest on a deadly shooting in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 19, 2025.

1. Arrests made in ‘Operation Escalading Switch’

Featured article

2. Ex-husband arrested after woman was shot dead in north Phoenix

Featured article

3. New drug smuggling tunnel along Mexico border discovered

Featured article

4. Ex-MCAO detective sentenced over wife's murder

Featured article

5. Surprising findings from survey of remote workers

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight