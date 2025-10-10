Luxury lifestyle ends in prison for couple who defrauded Medicare

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 1:15 AM MST, Yavapai County, Coconino County
12
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 12:15 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:22 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:41 PM MST until FRI 11:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:45 AM MST, Gila County, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Luxury lifestyle ends in prison for couple who defrauded Medicare

By
Published  October 10, 2025 6:18pm MST
Investigations
FOX 10 Phoenix
Scottsdale couple sentenced for $1.2B Medicare fraud

Scottsdale couple sentenced for $1.2B Medicare fraud

The Brief

    • A Scottsdale couple was sentenced to federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 billion Medicare fraud scheme that involved billing for medically unnecessary wound grafts on elderly and terminally ill patients.
    • The couple pleaded guilty to health care fraud and wire fraud and must pay over $1.2 billion in combined restitution, in addition to forfeiting assets like luxury cars and properties.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale couple who lived a luxurious lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers will now spend several years in federal prison.

What we know:

Jeffrey King and Alexandra Gehrke defrauded the Medicare system in a massive scheme, billing for "medically unnecessary wound grafts" for elderly and terminally ill patients. Court records say the two submitted $1.2 billion in false and fraudulent claims to health insurance plans, including Medicare, through companies they owned and operated.

The couple pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

Gehrke, who owned Apex Medical LLC, incentivized "medically untrained" sales representatives to find Medicare patients with wounds of any size or severity. The couple ordered the largest possible allografts to be placed on the wounds, receiving a combined $280 million in illegal kickbacks.

Gehrke must pay nearly $615 million in restitution, and King must pay slightly more than $605 million in restitution. The couple must also forfeit $410 million in fraudulent funds and assets, including expensive properties, luxury cars, jewelry and gold.

What they're saying:

King's kids, family and friends spoke on his behalf asking for mercy, talking about his military service and how he was a great dad who used to be a DJ.

King was visibly emotional in court, sobbing at times, and after the 14-year sentence was announced, he even looked at the prosecution, whispering, "Why?"

The judge will recommend that he be housed at the federal prison in Safford. His family and attorneys did not want to provide a comment after court was adjourned.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Justin Lum reported on this story by using court documents and attending the Oct. 10 sentencing.

InvestigationsScottsdaleNews