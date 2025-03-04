Expand / Collapse search

Major Preston Lord case update; US tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 4, 2025 6:31pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a major update in the Preston Lord murder case, to U.S. tariffs going into effect for Mexico and Canada, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Preston Lord murder: One of the suspects, William Hines, pleads guilty to manslaughter

Featured

Preston Lord murder: One of the suspects, William Hines, pleads guilty to manslaughter
article

Preston Lord murder: One of the suspects, William Hines, pleads guilty to manslaughter

William Hines, one of the seven suspects accused in the 2023 death of East Valley teen Preston Lord, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.

2. US tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect on Tuesday: What to know

Featured

US tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect on Tuesday: What to know
article

US tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect on Tuesday: What to know

New U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China take effect Tuesday, marking the most aggressive use of trade sanctions in decades.

3. Texas rapper and his 5-year-old daughter killed in car wash shooting, family says

Featured

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, his 5-year-old daughter killed in car wash shooting, family says
article

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, his 5-year-old daughter killed in car wash shooting, family says

Family members identified the victims as a North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, who just celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Police are searching for two gunmen.

4. Marlene Galán-Woods to run for Congress again

Featured

2026 Election: Marlene Galán-Woods launches new campaign for AZ congressional seat
article

2026 Election: Marlene Galán-Woods launches new campaign for AZ congressional seat

Former Arizona journalist Marlene Galán-Woods is making another run for Congress.

5. Crash along highway in Gila County kills 2: DPS

Featured

Crash along highway in Gila County kills 2: DPS
article

Crash along highway in Gila County kills 2: DPS

DPS investigators are looking into a crash that resulted in two deaths along a stretch of state highway in Gila County.

Nightly RoundupNewsAlerts