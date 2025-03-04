Major Preston Lord case update; US tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect | Nightly Roundup

article
From a major update in the Preston Lord murder case, to U.S. tariffs going into effect for Mexico and Canada, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Preston Lord murder: One of the suspects, William Hines, pleads guilty to manslaughter
William Hines, one of the seven suspects accused in the 2023 death of East Valley teen Preston Lord, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday.
2. US tariffs on Mexico, Canada take effect on Tuesday: What to know
New U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China take effect Tuesday, marking the most aggressive use of trade sanctions in decades.
3. Texas rapper and his 5-year-old daughter killed in car wash shooting, family says
Family members identified the victims as a North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, who just celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Police are searching for two gunmen.
4. Marlene Galán-Woods to run for Congress again
Former Arizona journalist Marlene Galán-Woods is making another run for Congress.
5. Crash along highway in Gila County kills 2: DPS
DPS investigators are looking into a crash that resulted in two deaths along a stretch of state highway in Gila County.