Man, 43, shot and killed near I-17 and 26th Drive in Phoenix

Phoenix Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 5.

At around 12:40 a.m., just after midnight, officers responded to reports of a wounded man near I-17 and 26th Drive. When crews with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene, they declared the man dead.

The victim is identified as Dusan Potkonjak, 43. Police say he was shot and a suspect was not named in his death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department's Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.