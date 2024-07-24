Man accused of indecent exposure at Queen Creek movie theater

A man accused of indecent exposure at an East Valley movie theater has been arrested.

According to court documents, 71-year-old Jeffrey Boyer inappropriately touched himself on July 22 during a movie at Harkins Theatre in Queen Creek, located near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Roads.

Boyer allegedly told police he was just stretching his legs due to a medical condition. However, police say the indecent incident was captured on surveillance video.

Boyer was booked into jail and is accused of public sexual indecency and disorderly conduct.

