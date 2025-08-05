Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and shooting her dog: PCAO

article

The Brief Charges have been filed against 34-year-old Peri Cann, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office. Cann is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and take her out to the desert. Cann is also accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's dog.



Officials with the Pinal County Attorney's Office say charges have been filed against a man, in connection with kidnapping incident that also involved a dog that was shot and killed.

What we know:

In a statement, officials with PCAO identified the suspect as 34-year-old Peri Cann. The incident happened on May 13, and the victim has been identified as Cann's estranged girlfriend.

"According to investigators, the defendant is accused of kidnapping the victim and her dog and driving them to the desert," read a portion of PCAO's statement. "The defendant is alleged to have given the victim a choice between shooting her dog or luring her boyfriend to the desert. When she refused, the defendant shot and killed her dog and left the body in the desert."

The victim, per the statement, led law enforcement to the desert, where the deceased dog was found.

"The victim also provided law enforcement a video the defendant sent to her where he admits to killing her dog," investigators wrote.

What's next:

Cann is accused of kidnapping and animal cruelty. Both are felonies.

"The defendant is currently being held in the Pinal County Jail on a $200,000 secured bond. His next court appearance is a Pretrial Conference set for August 25, 2025, in the Pinal County Superior Court," read a portion of the statement.

Meanwhile, officials with PCAO say the case is being investigated by the Eloy Police Department.