Man accused of murder following kidnapped Phoenix teen's death: MCAO

article

The Brief A person is facing charges in connection with the kidnapping and death of a Phoenix teen. Jesse Sainz Camacho, 17, was kidnapped from his home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road in late 2022. Camacho was found dead in rural Maricopa County.



We have learned that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has submitted murder charges against a man, years after a Phoenix teen was kidnapped and killed.

What we know:

Per court documents, Javier Antonio Rubio Munoz is accused of one count of first degree murder in connection with the death of Jesse Sainz Camacho in December 2022.

A cash-only bond of $2 million is reportedly set for Munoz.

The backstory:

On Dec. 19, 2022, armed suspects kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz Camacho from his home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. Camacho's grandfather, who was asleep, was shot by one of the suspects but survived his injuries.

"I was awake around two-ish, talking to my friends on the phone," said one resident at the time. That person wished to remain anonymous for his protection. "And then, I hear gunshots."

"It's crazy because I went to school with him last year," said another area resident at the time. This person also did not want to be identified. "It was crazy that it was one of my neighbors and it was around my neighborhood. I would never have thought that something like that would happen out here."

Jesse Sainz Camacho

Just over a week later, Camacho's remains were found in a rural area of Maricopa County.