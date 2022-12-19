Teen taken from west Phoenix home by armed suspects, police say

Police say a teenager was taken and a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in west Phoenix.

The incident happened on Dec. 19 at a home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Police say 17-year-old Jesse Camacho was taken from the home by the suspects at around 3:15 a.m.

A man who was inside the home at the time of the incident was shot. His current condition is unknown.

The suspects fled the scene with Camacho in a dark-colored car after the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

