Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Man accused of killing his mother in San Tan Valley

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A man has been arrested for the murder of his mother in San Tan Valley.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on April 14 near Hunt Highway and Mountain Vista Boulevard and found 56-year-old Gladis Mopecha dead.

The victim's son, 29-year-old Taboh Mopecha, was arrested in connection to his mother's death.

Taboh Mopecha is accused of first-degree murder.

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.