Man accused of scamming elderly Chandler woman out of $3,700

Police are searching for a suspect accused of scamming an elderly woman out of $3,700 in Chandler.

According to police, the woman said that a man showed up at her home on May 23, claiming that he was an employee of AAA and that one of the wheels on her car needed to be fixed.

"The male provided information about damage to the victim's vehicle, specifically to the wheel nuts of the tires," Chandler Police said. "He added it appeared one of the wheels was about to fall off."

The man then offered to fix the wheel nuts for $3,700.

The suspect and the victim then drove to the bank, where the woman withdrew $3,700. The suspect took the money and did not perform any work on the woman's vehicle.

Police watched bank surveillance video and identified the suspect as Joe Miller.

Police say a man who goes by the name "Joe Miller" scammed an elderly woman in Chandler out of $3,700. (Chandler Police Department)

"However, Miller is believed to go by many different names and may not currently be using that name," police said.

If you or anyone you know have been a victim of Miller, you're asked to call 480-782-4130.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.