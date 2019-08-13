Man accused of stabbing mother, grandmother in Glendale

Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed his own mother and grandmother in Glendale.

Glendale police say 32-year-old Emil Kolenovic has been arrested in connection to the stabbing that happened Monday night near 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo.

Police say they got a call from someone saying that a woman was at her door bleeding. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an elderly woman with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

Moments later, another woman with multiple stab wounds was found nearby and she told officers that her son stabbed her.

Kolenovic then came out of an apartment and surrendered to police.

Both victims were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Kolenovic told police he believed his family members were trying to pour a white substance down his throat while he slept. Police say he admitted to both stabbings.

Kolenovic faces aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.