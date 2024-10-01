Man accused of Phoenix hit-and-run collision that left pedestrian dead

The Brief Jacob Wren, 19, was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run near 34th Avenue and Camelback Road that left Pedro Cobas, 51, dead. Wren is accused of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.



Months after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix, a suspect has been arrested.

The collision happened at about 10:40 p.m. on July 25 near 34th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found 51-year-old Pedro Cobas with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators say Cobas was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. The driver parked the vehicle near 39th Avenue and Elm Street and left the area on foot.

Jacob Wren

Police say they identified the driver as 19-year-old Jacob Wren and arrested him on Monday.

Wren was booked into jail and is accused of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.