Man accused of Phoenix hit-and-run collision that left pedestrian dead
PHOENIX - Months after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix, a suspect has been arrested.
The collision happened at about 10:40 p.m. on July 25 near 34th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found 51-year-old Pedro Cobas with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Investigators say Cobas was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. The driver parked the vehicle near 39th Avenue and Elm Street and left the area on foot.
Jacob Wren
Police say they identified the driver as 19-year-old Jacob Wren and arrested him on Monday.
Wren was booked into jail and is accused of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.