Man accused of shooting, killing Lyft driver in Guadalupe

The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a Lyft driver was shot and killed near Calle Bella Vista and Barbarita on Sept. 22. The victim was identified as 51-year-old John Lucas. The suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Angel Lopez, was arrested.



A man accused of shooting and killing a rideshare driver in Guadalupe has been arrested.

What we know:

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 911 saying that her boyfriend had shot their Lyft driver in Guadalupe near Calle Bella Vista and Barbarita.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 51-year-old John Lucas unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Evidence collected at the scene confirmed multiple gunshots had been fired," MCSO said.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Angel Lopez. The next morning, deputies spotted Lopez in Guadalupe. MCSO says he fled into a nearby home.

"With the assistance of the MCSO Tactical Operations Unit (SWAT) and Homicide Detectives, Lopez exited the residence under lawful commands and was safely taken into custody," MCSO said.

Lopez was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

What they're saying:

"This arrest reflects the commitment of our deputies and detectives to protecting the residents of Guadalupe and Maricopa County," Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said. "Our community’s safety is our top priority, and we will continue to act quickly and decisively against violent crime."

