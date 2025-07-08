Man admits to drug trafficking ring; extremely hot temps in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

article
From a man admitting to running a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Arizona, to extremely hot temps in our state, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Man pleads guilty to running drug trafficking ring
Featured
A Phoenix man has pleaded guilty to charges including violating the federal "Kingpin" statute in connection to leading a large-scale drug trafficking ring known as the Monarrez Drug Trafficking Organization.
2. Hassayampa River 'anarchy': Residents want MCSO to crack down on illegal ATV racing, shootings
Featured
Residents are fed up with what they call chaos at the Hassayampa River bottom, saying illegal ATV racing, wild parties, rampant alcohol use, and shootings have plagued the area near Old US 80 and Salome Highway. FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum reports.
3. Arizona families recall memories where devastating floods hit in Texas
Featured
Devastating floods in Kerr County, Texas, have killed over 100 and left 161 missing, including campers from Camp Mystic. Arizona families are sharing memories of the affected Guadalupe River area, a place tied to generations of summers.
4. Phoenix braces for extreme heat as city prepares cooling centers
Featured
As Phoenix braces for possible 117-degree heat on July 9, the city is opening cooling centers and distributing water. Officials urge residents to check on neighbors, especially those who are at-risk.
5. Mohave County dog rescued after falling a hundred feet down a mine shaft
Featured
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team rescued a dog named Hailey after she fell approximately 100 feet down an old mine shaft while exploring with her owner on July 7.