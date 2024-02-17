Man allegedly chased woman and her children down street in Maricopa

A California man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman and chased her and her children down a street in Maricopa has been arrested.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 17 near Smith Enke and Porter Roads.

Police say the suspect, 56-year-old Shannon Hammond Sr. of Rialto, was barricaded inside a home and refused to come out.

"Reports were received that a man had threatened to kill a woman and, at one point, chased her and her children down the street," police said. "When MPD officers arrived, they made contact with the woman and children and ensured they were safe."

Shannon Hammond, Sr. (Pinal County Sheriffs Office)

A SWAT team was called to the scene and nearby residents were under a shelter-in-place alert.

Just after 8 a.m., Hammond Sr. surrendered and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Map of where the incident happened