Man allegedly set fire to Chandler home with people inside

The Brief Oscar Sanchez, 61, allegedly set fire to a home on May 4 near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road. Five people were inside the home, including three people who had orders of protection against Sanchez. If you know where Sanchez is, you're asked to call police at 480-782-4130.



Police are searching for a man accused of setting fire to an East Valley home with people inside.

What we know:

On May 4, Chandler Police say a fire broke out at a home near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road. Five people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including three people who have active orders of protection against 61-year-old Oscar Sanchez.

One person suffered smoke inhalation during the fire.

Oscar Sanchez (Chandler PD)

What you can do:

If you have any information on Sanchez's whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the fire happened