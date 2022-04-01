Man allegedly shoots, kills daughter's boyfriend who broke into his St. Paul home

article

Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his daughter's boyfriend after he broke into their home.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Natalie Davis said officers responded to a report of a man who was shot while breaking into a residence around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

The man who lived inside the apartment where the shooting occurred met with officers down the street, she said. The 56-year-old man told the officers that his daughter's boyfriend kicked in his front door, entered the apartment and threatened her. The father told police he shot the boyfriend inside the apartment.

Officers then went to the scene, where they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Sgt. Davis said officers took the father to police headquarters and interviewed him. He was later released.

Once the police investigation is complete, Davis says the case will be submitted to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for charging considerations.

This was the city's 13th homicide of 2022 and its second homicide of the night after two people were shot, one fatally, outside a store about four hours earlier.

"We're already at 55 people shot this year, and we're at April 1. Last year this time, we were at about 44," Sgt. Davis said. "This was our 13th homicide, and last year this time, we were at nine."