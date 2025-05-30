Man allegedly shot at car with kids inside; latest on 'Doomsday Mom' | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From what a 19-year-old man is accused of doing to a car with kids inside to the latest on Lori Vallow Daybell's legal saga, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 30, 2025.
1. Man accused of shooting at car with kids inside
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a car with kids inside in central Arizona. Deputies say 19-year-old Alejandro Pereza-Pasos is known to frequent Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Sedona.
1. Latest on ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell
Just days before her second and final trial in Arizona is set to start, the so-called 'Doomsday Mom' had to leave court early because of illness.
3. New update to alleged Trump threat
A DHS claim that an immigrant threatened Trump is unraveling, as investigators may now believe the man was framed.
4. Arrest made in deadly Glendale stabbing
Police in Glendale say they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in late April.
5. Theater director accused of making students undress
Mesa Community College Theatre Director Mace Archer is in a bit of hot water after he reportedly had his students undress on stage for a vulnerability exercise.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Friday will be very warm in the Valley, but big changes are coming this weekend!