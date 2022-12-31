Expand / Collapse search
Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers

Published 
Indiana
Associated Press
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. article

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.

Also, the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person.

The man is hospitalized in stable condition.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m., police said. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.

An officer knocked on a car window and announced, "Police. Hands up," Indianapolis police said.

It wasn't clear what prompted the officers to open fire, but police said detectives found a handgun in the driver’s seat.

Several police body cameras were activated during the shooting, the department said.

Police haven't released the names of the injured man or the officers.