Man arrested at Elizabeth Warren town hall, accused of fighting with Trump supporters

Police say a man was arrested on assault charges at Sen. Elizabeth Warren's town hall at the Marquee Theater.

Tempe police say 29-year-old Kristian Doak was arrested after getting into a fight with another person at the event Thursday night. The fight reportedly involved a run-in with a pro-Trump protest group and a handful of security guards.

"I just went limp and let them drag me out," said Doak, who said he and a guard accidentally bumped each other, and things went south from there.

"I'm not at fault at all, but we are dealing with Fascists who lie to police to get you thrown in jail," said Doak.

According to Warren's staff, there were roughly 3,500 people at the rally on Thursday, mostly Warren supporters with a handful of protestors. The protesters, who reportedly belonged to a conservative group called the AZ Patriots, were asked to leave. The group was there to protest Warren and her politics, and its members were decked out in MAGA hats and a pro-Trump flag.

Members of the AZ Patriots have a different account of what happened.

"We left, this animal lunged after us, tried to grab our phone from my partner's hands, and security had to throw them out by his arms and legs," said Jen Harrison. "Once he was out of the building, he saw me, he tried to lunge after a woman to strike me with his fist."

Doak is charged with two counts of assault and a count of disorderly conduct, and he says he plans to get an attorney and fight all the charges.