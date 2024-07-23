Man arrested in deadly Phoenix hotel shooting
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a hotel near downtown Phoenix that left a man dead.
The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on July 14 near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found the victim, 47-year-old Moses Ayala, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Investigators say 40-year-old Martin Gonzalez was identified as a potential suspect. He was arrested on July 22.
"During an interview he made a self defense claim that was not supported by the evidence gathered during the investigation," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.
Gonzalez was booked into jail and is accused of murder.
Martin Gonzalez