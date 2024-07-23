Man arrested in deadly Phoenix hotel shooting

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a hotel near downtown Phoenix that left a man dead.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on July 14 near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found the victim, 47-year-old Moses Ayala, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say 40-year-old Martin Gonzalez was identified as a potential suspect. He was arrested on July 22.

"During an interview he made a self defense claim that was not supported by the evidence gathered during the investigation," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Gonzalez was booked into jail and is accused of murder.

Martin Gonzalez

Map of where the shooting happened