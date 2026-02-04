Man arrested for deadly shooting at west Phoenix Circle K

The Brief Kevin Mitchell, 45, died after being shot on Nov. 14, 2025, at a Circle K near 27th and Alice Avenues. The suspect in the shooting, 43-year-old Norman Sanders, was arrested and booked into jail. Sanders is accused of murder and weapons violations.



Months after a man died after being shot at a west Phoenix convenience store, a suspect has been arrested.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2025, at a Circle K near 27th and Alice Avenues, Phoenix Police said. When officers got to the scene, they found 45-year-old Kevin Mitchell with at least one gunshot wound.

Mitchell was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Update:

Police say the suspect in the shooting, 43-year-old Norman Sanders, was arrested on Feb. 2.

Sanders was booked into jail and is accused of murder and weapons violations.

Investigators don't believe there are any other outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release any details on the motive for the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened