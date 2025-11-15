Man killed in West Phoenix shooting, police investigating

The Brief A 45-year-old man was fatally shot near 27th Avenue and Alice Avenue in Phoenix on Friday evening. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.



Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday evening.

What we know:

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, officers responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Alice Avenue, and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Kevin Mitchell, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information regarding a potential suspect, or details of what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Map of the shooting location.