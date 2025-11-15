Man killed in West Phoenix shooting, police investigating
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday evening.
What we know:
Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, officers responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue and Alice Avenue, and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 45-year-old Kevin Mitchell, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Police did not release information regarding a potential suspect, or details of what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department