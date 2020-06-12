Man arrested in connection to massive apartment fire in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix Fire officials have released new details surrounding an investigation into a massive fire at an apartment construction site in Downtown Phoenix.

Investigators say 54-year-old Ted Hopkins was arrested Friday night and was booked into jail on one count of arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage, weapons violation and endangerment.

Ted Hopkins

The fire burned on the night of June 7 near 600 West Grant Street, just off of 7th Avenue. Videos and photographs shared by the fire department showed a massive blaze on the western edge of the Arizona city’s Warehouse District and less than a mile south of the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse.

FOX 10 has learned the building was supposed to be a four-story apartment complex, to be called the Alta Warehouse District. Crews say the building was 40% completed when the second-alarm fire broke out. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the scene to battle the fire. Heat from the fire was so intense, it melted a street sign in the area.

On Friday evening, Phoenix Fire officials issued a statement, saying sufficient evidence has been discovered to transition the investigation from a fire investigation into an arson investigation. The exact cause of the fire, however, remains under investigation.

"Additional information should be available in the coming days," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials are asking anyone with information on the case to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to leave an anonymous tip.

Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).