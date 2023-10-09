Man arrested in deadly San Tan Valley bar shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a bar in San Tan Valley that left a man dead.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies just before midnight on Oct. 7 responded to The Gym Grill and Bar near Hunt Highway and Arizona Farms Road for reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene, deputies performed lifesaving measures on the victim, 35-year-old Rogelio Ochoa. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

PCSO says witnesses directed deputies in the direction of where the suspected gunman, 45-year-old Travis Armstrong, was walking. He was found and taken into custody. The sheriff's office says the gun used in the bar shooting was also recovered.

Travis Armstrong (PCSO)

Armstrong was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

Where the shooting happened: