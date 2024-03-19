Man arrested in woman's hit-and-run death in New River

A driver accused of hitting and killing a woman who was jogging in New River before fleeing the scene has been arrested.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Lisa Mancuso was jogging near 7th Avenue and Cloud at about 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 when she was hit by a pickup truck.

Mancuso was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck involved in the crash was later found and investigators say it was registered to a law enforcement member.

MCSO says the suspect in the deadly collision, 21-year-old Jacob Moore, turned himself into authorities on March 18. He was booked into jail and is accused of manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident scene.

"Our Vehicular Crimes Detectives have worked around the clock for the past few weeks to bring justice for the Mancuso family," MCSO Sheriff Russ Skinner said. "While I understand this is a difficult situation for everyone involved, I'm proud of our detectives and support personnel in processing the evidence to bring closure to this investigation. MCSO will remain committed to providing educational programs and enforcement services to address traffic safety throughout Maricopa County."

Jacob Moore

Map of where the collision happened